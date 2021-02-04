Human rights, COVID at issue 1 year before Beijing Olympics

Asked about the letter, Wang said that "attempts to interfere with and disrupt the normal preparation and holding of the Olympic Games out of political motives are highly irresponsible. Such a move will not be supported by the international community and will never succeed.”

The International Olympic Committee has largely ignored the demands, issuing laudatory statements praising Xi. Last week, IOC President Thomas Bach told Chinese state media the preparations for the games were “almost a miracle.”

The IOC says its business is running sports events, although the body is highly political and has observer status at the United Nations. It has said in repeated statements that awarding the Olympics "does not mean that the IOC agrees with the political structure, social circumstances or human rights standards in the country."

Beijing is the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics. The IOC awarded it the Winter Olympics in 2015 when several Europe bidders, including Oslo and Stockholm, backed out for political or financial reasons. Eventually the IOC chose Beijing in a 44-40 vote over Almaty, Kazakhstan.

“It really is a safe choice,” Bach said at the time. “We know China will deliver on its promises.”