Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown

Families who lost loved ones have started painting a mural made up of almost 150,000 hand-drawn hearts on the south bank of the River Thames in London opposite the Houses of Parliament to remember those who have died. The mural is expected to stretch more than a half-mile (nearly a kilometer) when finished.

The “Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice” group, which is urging the government to call an inquiry into the handling of the pandemic, said the unlicensed mural isn't meant to be “political or antagonistic” but instead provide a “visual representation” of every life lost.

"Like the scale of our collective loss, this memorial is going to be enormous,” said Matt Fowler, co-founder of the group, who lost his father to the virus.

Restrictions have been eased as official figures showed more than 30 million people in the U.K. have received a first vaccine dose, accounting for about 57% of all adults. The U.K. is aiming to give everyone over the age of 18 a first jab by July, with second shots delivered within 12 weeks of the first.