Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown

People take part in "Boot Camp" exercise class in Springhead Park, following the easing of England's lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors, in Rothwell, England, Monday March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
People play tennis in a park in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
A golfer on his way to the first tee at Telford Golf Club, following the easing of England's lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors, in Telford, England, Monday March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
People play tennis in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
People play tennis in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
People walk in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
People exercise in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
People play tennis in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
Members of the sports group Ealing Eagles exercise in a park in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
A swimmer in the water at Hillingdon Lido, on the first day of a major easing of England's coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors, in Uxbridge, West London, Monday March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
People exercise in a park in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
Members of the sports group Ealing Eagles exercise in a park in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
A golfer tees off on the first day the British government has allowed golf to be played again as they lift some coronavirus restrictions, on the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in Sunningdale, England, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new virus surge inundating its European neighbours. From Monday people are allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf.
A golfer is silhouetted as they tee off on the first day the British government lifted coronavirus restrictions for outdoor activities, on the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in Sunningdale, England, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new virus surge inundating its European neighbours. From Monday people are allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf.
Members of the sports group Ealing Eagles exercise in a park in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended.
Members of bereaved families paint red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Monday March 29, 2021. Hearts are being painted onto the wall in memory of the many thousands of people who have died in the UK from coronavirus.
The shadow of a member of a bereaved family as he paints red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Monday March 29, 2021. Hearts are being painted onto the wall in memory of the many thousands of people who have died in the UK from coronavirus.
The shadow of a member of a bereaved family as he paints red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Monday March 29, 2021. Hearts are being painted onto the wall in memory of the many thousands of people who have died in the UK from coronavirus.
People picnic in Hyde Park, as lockdown easing begins in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many outdoor sports are permitted once again.
Members of bereaved families paint red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Monday March 29, 2021. Hearts are being painted onto the wall in memory of the many thousands of people who have died in the UK from coronavirus.
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — It's been dubbed Happy Monday — the day people could put on a bathing suit and swim in an outdoor pool for the first time in months, or rusty golfers did what they could to hit their drives down the middle of the fairway.
Following a near three-month coronavirus lockdown, England embarked on a major easing of restrictions with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again.
And, as if right on cue, the weather is improving, with temperatures rising to levels more akin to southern Spain at this time of year.
Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the official end of the stark stay-at-home order, which contributed to a dramatic fall in new coronavirus cases.
Though many aspects of everyday life remain off-limits, many people are relishing their new freedoms, such as playing their outdoor sport of choice, from tennis to open-air swimming. Organized team sports, such as children's football clubs, can start up again too.
One of the first — if not the first — to reopen its doors on Monday was the Morley Hayes Golf Club, near Derby in central England, with players teeing off at 12:01 a.m. for a seven-hole floodlit charity tournament.