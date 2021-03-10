Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

The protests fizzled out in 2019 under an unofficial truce in which Qatar provided tens of millions of dollars to Hamas for employee salaries, aid projects and cash payments to poor families in exchange for calm.

Sinwar has not been afraid to push for tougher confrontation. Last year, he threatened to go to battle if Israel didn't allow respirators and other medical aid to the impoverished territory to fight the spread of the virus.

“If we found that corona patients in Gaza (are) unable to breathe, we will prevent 6 million Zionists from breathing and we will get what we want from you by force,” he said at the time. Israel has allowed humanitarian supplies into Gaza throughout the pandemic.

Sinwar also has helped improve tense relations with neighboring Egypt. He tightened security along Gaza’s border with restive north Sinai to help the Egyptian military there, where it faced an insurgency by the Islamic State group's local allies.

The measures helped to quiet the situation in Sinai and as a result, Egypt opened a passageway for goods such as fuel and tobacco to enter Gaza. It also has increasingly opened more regularly the Rafah border crossing, Gaza’s main gate to the outside world.