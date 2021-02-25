Global stocks follow Wall Street higher after Fed pledge

On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, or the difference between the market price and what a buyer would be paid when it matures, widened to 1.42%, the highest in just over a year. That indicated investors were moving money out of bonds, a sign they expect inflation to rise, which would reduce the value of the payout.

Powell told the House Financial Services Committee the Fed was in no hurry to raise interest rates or trim its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, which pushes down interest rates by making more money available for lending.

In Asia, governments aside from China "should more or less follow the Fed in a patient ‘wait-and-see’ mode in the near future,” said Alex Wolf of JP Morgan Private Bank in a report this week. “This could be a further tailwind to growth this year.”

Investors also are looking for Congress to approve President Joe Biden's proposed economic aid plan. That includes $1,400 checks to most Americans. However, the plan faces staunch opposition from Republicans and is still subject to negotiations.