Forced into a basement, Ukrainians began to die

YAHIDNE, Ukraine — The Russian soldiers forced more than 300 villagers into a school basement. Then, during weeks of stress and deprivation, some began to die.
Residents of Yahidne, a village 87 miles from Kyiv, told The Associated Press about being ordered into the basement at gunpoint after the Russians took control of the area around the northern city of Chernihiv in early March.
In one room, those who survived wrote the names of the 18 who didn't.
"An old man died near me and then his wife died next," Valentyna Saroyan, a weary survivor, recalled Tuesday as she toured the darkened basement. "Then a man died who was lying there, then a woman sitting next to me. She was a heavy woman, and it was very difficult for her."
Village by village, town by town, Ukrainians in areas where Russians have withdrawn continue to unearth new horrors. More are feared.
The residents of Yahidne, which is on the outskirts of Chernihiv, said they were made to remain in the basement day and night except for the rare times when they they were allowed outside to cook on open fires or to use the toilet.
Writing can be seen on a wall and door in the basement of a school Tuesday in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. They wrote the names of people who died during the Russian occupation of their village.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
The health of the captives suffered.
"Here's a chair, and that's how we were sitting for a month," Saroyan said, recalling her aching legs.
As people died one by one in the basement, neighbors were allowed from time to time to place the bodies in a mass grave in a nearby cemetery.
Each time, they passed through a doorway marked in dripping red paint with the plaintive words "Attention. Children." The glare of a flashlight shows bright drawings on the walls.
The Russians could be cruel, surviving villages said.
Svitlana Baguta said a Russian soldier who was "either drunk or high" made her drink from a flask at gunpoint.
Valentina Saroyan sits in the basement of a school Tuesday in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
"He pointed the gun at the throat, put the flask and said, 'Drink,'" Baguta said.
Julia Surypak said the soldiers allowed some people to make a short trip to their homes if they sang the Russian state anthem. "But they didn't allow us to walk much," she said.
The Russian forces left the village at the beginning of April, part of a regional withdrawal from northern Ukraine Russia's military ordered in anticipation of after a large offensive in the east.
A message scrawled on a wall of the Yahidne school marked April 1 as "the last day" of their presence.
The soldiers left behind unexploded artillery shells, destroyed Russian vehicles and rubble.
Photos: On Day 43 of war, Ukrainians gather the dead, clutch to life
A car moves along a street past damaged houses in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Bodies retrieved by municipal workers from the town are placed on the ground at a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Oksana Gavrielutca 41, from left, sits at the back of a bus with her children Oleg 18, Diana, 17, and Vlad, 5, after they fled from Snigiriovka village, in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Alesiy, 10, looks out of a bus at the city of Bashtanka, after she and her family escape from the Kherson district, Ukraine on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Ukrainian soldiers Anastasia and Vyacheslav embrace prior to their wedding ceremony in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
A man poses for the picture wearing a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while a Ukrainian soldier stands on top of a destroyed Russian tank in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
People wait to receive humanitarian aid in a school yard in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Municipal workers remove the body of a man who died from a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A woman talks to journalists outside her house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A man walks past a building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A Ukrainian serviceman attends a training session in Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
Serhiy, left, and Liumila collect unbroken belongings at their children's apartments damaged by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A Ukrainian soldier sits on a tram, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Nariman El-Mofty
Ludmina Starodubets, 71, arrives at the city of Bashtanka, after fleeing from Pavlo-Marianovka village in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, which was attacked by the Russian army two days ago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
A body lies by the swimming pool of a home for the elderly in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!