Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more
AP

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said.

The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported. The time falls within an overnight curfew imposed in Serbia from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as part of measures designed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Footage from the scene showed smoke billowing from the eighth floor of a densely populated building in the new part of Belgrade.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

