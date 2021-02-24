EXPLAINER: UN vaccine plan is underway, but problems remain

———

WHAT ARE RICH COUNTRIES DOING TO HELP?

Although the Group of Seven, a club of major economic powers, promised to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and pledged $7.5 billion for COVAX, there have been few details from countries including Britain, Germany and France about when they would be willing to donate any of their excess shots.

While French President Emmanuel Macron promised to donate 5% of vaccines to COVAX, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said it was “difficult to say with any kind of certainty” when or how much Britain could donate.

Several wealthier countries have come under fire for buying up huge quantities of vaccines — the U.K., for instance, has deals for enough to cover its population more than five times over. The countries have defended themselves by noting that they had to make the agreements before they knew which shots would work — and, often, by promising to donate excess vaccines. But the lack of detail now is worrying, and some experts say countries will be unlikely to donate any shots until they know how long immunity lasts, and against which variants.

Other rich countries, such as Canada, New Zealand and Singapore, have applied to receive vaccines through COVAX even though they have their own supplies. WHO has said those requests will be fulfilled since part of COVAX's goal was to allow rich countries to buy a wider range of vaccines.

