 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU mission helps Kosovo with database on war crimes
0 comments
AP

EU mission helps Kosovo with database on war crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union's mission in Kosovo said Monday it has assisted the country's police in developing a database to help investigate war crimes.

The EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, reconfigured its mandate in 2018 and handed over all its files, including around 400 war crime cases, to the government.

A statement said the tool, for which three years of work were needed, enables investigators to organize vast amounts of data, investigate complex and interconnected war crimes cases, and successfully prepare them for prosecution.

More than 10,000 mainly ethnic Albanians were killed and more than 1,600 are still missing from the 1998-1999 war.

The Kosovo Police War Crimes Unit has opened investigations for all missing persons’ cases.

“We hope that by linking missing persons’ cases to existing war crimes investigations, the number of women, men and children from all communities still unaccounted for will be further reduced and their relatives will obtain justice and reparation.” said EULEX war crimes analyst Roland Burgsteiner, who helped develop the database.

The 1998-1999 war in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, ended after a NATO military intervention that forced Serbia to withdraw its forces. The United Nations administered the territory for nine years before Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia doesn’t recognize.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

EU takes U.S. off safe travel list

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
World

New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News