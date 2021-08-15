Ebola case reported in Ivory Coast after Guinea outbreak

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A patient has tested positive for Ebola in Abidjan, a city of more than 4 million people, marking the first case of the disease in Ivory Coast in more than a quarter century, the World Health Organization said.

Health officials said it was not immediately known whether the case was linked to an outbreak earlier this year in neighboring Guinea, which had been declared over in mid-June.

The patient now undergoing treatment in Abidjan had arrived Thursday by bus from Guinea, raising fears that others may have become infected during the journey.

Ebola is transmitted by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. However, the early symptoms of fever and muscle aches resembles other common diseases in the region like malaria.

“Further investigation and genomic sequencing will identify the strain and determine if there is a connection between the two outbreaks,” WHO said in a statement Saturday.

The new case also marks the first time since the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic that an outbreak has erupted in a city as large as Abidjan.