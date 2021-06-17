Crowds await ex-Ivory Coast president Gbagbo's return

Crowds wanting to greet Gbagbo began arriving at Felix Houphouet Boigny airport around 6 a.m., where police lobbied tear gas canisters to keep crowds from entering the reception area, witnesses said.

The ex-president was seen arriving several hours later at the Brussels airport, where his lawyer Habiba Toure said he had checked in for the commercial flight to Abidjan. A small group of Gbagbo supporters had gathered at the airport to see him off.

“We could not miss this opportunity,” supporter Serge Kassy told the AP. “It was important to be here to say goodbye, that we are with him and that we will always be with him.”

Gbagbo’s refusal to accept defeat in the 2010 presidential election sparked months of violence that brought Ivory Coast to the brink of civil war. He has spent much of the past decade since his arrest in the Netherlands awaiting trial on charges of crimes against humanity.

In 2019, the judge said prosecutors had failed to make their case even before the defense lawyers had presented their side. The former president was released from custody but had been living in Belgium pending the outcome of the appeal by ICC prosecutors.