COVID case could have impact on Australia Open preparations

MELBOURNE (AP) — Players preparing for the Australian Open will have to isolate until they return a negative test for COVID-19 after a worker at one of the tournament’s Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for the virus.

Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said he called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case “through an abundance of caution," although he did acknowledge new restrictions could impact hundreds of people associated with the Australian Open.

“It may have an effect on tomorrow’s play in the leadup event,” Andrews said. “At this stage, no impact on the tournament proper.”

There are six tuneup tournaments being held this week ahead of the Australian Open, which starts Monday. Any players, coaches or officials who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne were deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and required to isolate in their hotels until they've returned a negative test. Everyone in the city will be required to wear masks while indoors.