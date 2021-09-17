Colombian teen draws, donates bird guide to raise awareness

When Rendon offered to draw birds for people to raise further funds for the project, he was kept busy with commissions for months. In just a couple of weeks, he brought in more than $1,000 to buy his first camera, colored markers and other materials.

“That people support these projects shows that people are generous, that they want to invest in the environment, that they can be moved by young people like myself ... and encouraged to donate,” he said.

Rendon knows dozens of birds by name and has grown up drawing them after school. In an interview conducted remotely by video, he proudly rattled off the scientific names of several of them and showed off some of his favorite illustrations, including the first guide entry — a flame-rumped tanager — and another of a sparrow hawk.

Johana Reyes Herrera, Rendon's mother, said she is proud of their work to raise awareness in one of the world's most biodiverse countries.

“It has also been the motto of our home, our family — being able to serve the community,” Reyes Herrera said. "The fact that he’s doing it, and that he’s in line with this thought, makes his dad and me very happy.”

