China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

While Biden has pledged reengagement and a more civil tone in U.S. diplomacy, its unclear whether he will make any fundamental changes in Washington’s policies toward Beijing. China faces more opposition than ever in Washington due to its trade record, territorial disputes with neighbors, and accusations of technology theft and spying. Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support, as do criticisms of China’s human rights record, especially on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

In his first address before a global audience Friday, Biden said the U.S. and its allies must “prepare together for a long-term strategic competition with China."

“Competition with China is going to be stiff. That’s what I expect, and that’s what I welcome, because I believe in the global system Europe and the United States, together with our allies in the Indo-Pacific, worked so hard to build over the last 70 years," the president said in remarks delivered virtually to the annual Munich Security Conference.

Asked about Biden's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Monday that China is “willing to continue to work with all parties to uphold the principle of openness and inclusiveness."