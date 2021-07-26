China calls US policy 'misguided' in high-level talks

In an interview Saturday, Wang accused the U.S. of adopting a superior attitude and using its strength to pressure other countries.

“China would never accept any country that claims to be superior to others,” he told China's Phoenix Television. "If the U.S. has not learned to treat other countries equally, China and the international community have the responsibility to help the U.S. learn how to do this.”

Biden administration officials have said the goal of the talks is not to negotiate specific issues but to keep high-level communications channels open. The U.S. wants to ensure that guardrails are in place to prevent competition between the countries from turning into conflict, they said.

A possible meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be on the agenda, perhaps on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome at the end of October.

A commentary by the official Xinhua News Agency agreed on the need for guardrails but said the U.S. must demonstrate sincerity by ending its attacks on China over the origins of COVID-19, human rights and other issues.