Biden to get warm welcome from relieved but wary allies

Britain and EU politicians generally support Biden's call for a “stable and predictable” relationship with Russia, but have low expectations of a breakthrough from his meeting with Putin.

But the U.S. still wants NATO’s European members and Canada to spend more on defense — a constant Trump refrain, now taken up by Biden, if in a more muted way.

And while Washington informed its allies about its decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, the news came “late in the day,” said Dwan, the analyst from Chatham House.

There is also continuing U.S-European friction over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built to bring gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. A persistent irritant between the U.S. and Germany during the Trump years, the pipeline still faces bipartisan U.S. opposition over concerns it makes Europe more dependent on Russia, though Biden has sought to take some of the heat out of the issue.

And European nations are more cautious than the U.S. about confronting and curbing an increasingly assertive, economically surging China.

Dwan said European nations are eager “not to be caught in the middle of a of a bipolar tension. Europe knows how that looks and feels.”