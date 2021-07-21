Belgrade residents tell rights court of bar noise 'torture'

Ana Davico of the Belgrade Noise Abatement Society said local government should follow the examples of other major European cities with dynamic night scenes that have encouraged and provided financial support for sound-blocking equipment in night clubs.

Instead, noise limits aren't enforced, and in the decade since her group was formed, the situation in Belgrade — and throughout Serbia — has only gotten worse, Davico insisted.

“We now have depots of noise all over Belgrade and a situation where the existing regulations that offer a decent framework to solve the problem are not being implemented,” she said.

Citizens' groups have collected thousands of complaints filed with police, videos and noise level recordings to back their case in the European court, Davico said. The noise often is much higher than the legally permitted limits, and only rarely do cafes or nightclubs use soundproofing equipment even though it is generally envisaged in the current regulations, she added.

Dragic said the noise problem on his street has slashed real estate prices, making it hard for people to sell if they want to move out of the area. Although bars located in central residential zones only are supposed to stay open until midnight, the noise they produce before closing time is unbearable, he said.

“What other people take for granted, that they can rest or sleep whenever they want, for us depends on the bars and their guests,” Dragic said. “We never wanted to be the ones to determine how long they stay open or what kind of music they play, as long as it is not heard in my flat.”

