Australian prime minister stands by minister accused of rape

The Ministerial Code of Conduct states a “minister should stand aside if that minister becomes the subject of an official investigation of alleged illegal or improper conduct.”

Some within the government argue that because the complainant is dead, her allegation was no longer under official police investigation because a conviction was unlikely.

Sen. Sarah Hanson-Young, a minor Greens party lawmaker who received the anonymous letter, said the minister must step down pending an independent investigation by a former judge.

“It is just not right to suggest that this type of allegation could linger, hang over the heads of the entire Cabinet,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Sitting around that table erodes the trust, the integrity and belief that this government takes sexual assault seriously,” she added.

Marque Lawyers managing partner Michael Bradley, who represented the complainant when she took her accusation to police, said the allegation cannot be resolved through the criminal justice system because she had died. The minister should step down while some independent inquiry investigates the evidence, Bradley said.