Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St decline

Chipmaker Intel fell 1.7%, Capital One lost 0.9% and Valero Energy slid 2.3%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1% to 13,914.77.

Tesla dropped 3.4% after two people were killed in Texas in a crash of one of its models. Authorities say there was no one in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash. It’s unclear whether the car’s driver-assist system was being used.

This week, 81 of the 500 members of the index are due to report earnings, as are 10 of the 30 members of the Dow, including Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications and Intel.

On average, analysts expect quarterly profits across the S&P 500 to be up 24% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 44 cents to $63.87 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 48 cents to $67.53 per barrel in London.

The dollar advanced to 108.22 Japanese yen from Monday's 108.11 yen. The euro gained to $1.2049 from $1.2039.

