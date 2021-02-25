Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong

— Japan said coronavirus vaccine shipments will arrive at the local government offices by the end of June to inoculate the nation’s 36 million elderly people. Those 65 years or older are scheduled to get vaccines after health workers. More than 21,000 health workers have received their first shot so far, in a campaign that started about a week ago. There are nearly 4 million health workers in Japan. The government had said vaccinations for the elderly will start April 12. But worries had been growing about an ample supply. The latest timeline for their completion, covering two shots per person, confirms the schedule for COVID-19 vaccine shipments arriving from Europe, made by U.S. drug maker Pfizer. Such shipments are going to increase significantly in May, a government statement said. It’s expected to take months more before vaccines will be available for the rest of the general public. Japan, which has had more than 7,000 deaths related to the pandemic, now relies on imports for the vaccines.