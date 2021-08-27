 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
0 comments
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 20 – Aug. 26, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former British Royal Marine wants to leave Afghanistan with 200 rescue animals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+28
Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover
World

Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

  • Updated

HANGEDIGI, Turkey (AP) — From above, the new border wall separating Turkey from Iran looks like a white snake winding through the barren hills. So far it only covers a third of the 540-kilometer (335-mile) border, leaving plenty of gaps for migrants to slip across in the dead of night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News