Alleged mastermind of Honduran activist's murder on trial

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduraspro (AP) — The trial of an alleged mastermind of the killing of Honduran environmental and Indigenous rights activist Berta Cáceres began Tuesday, five years after the prize-winning activist was shot to death.

Prosecutors say David Roberto Castillo Mejía, president of a company building a dam that Cáceres had been fighting, coordinated her 2016 killing.

The judge complained Tuesday afternoon that the trial was starting hours after it had been scheduled. Castillo Mejía was not even brought to the courthouse until after midday.

In December 2019, seven men were sentenced to prison for Cáceres’ murder. At the time, prosecutors said that the killers acted on behalf of the company, known as Desa, that was building the dam. Castillo Mejía was arrested in 2018.

Castillo Mejía allegedly paid the hitmen, gave logistical support and provided resources to those already convicted, according to prosecutors.

But Cáceres’ family believes Castillo Mejía is only an initial step toward seeking justice against those who ordered the killing.