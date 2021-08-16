Afghan woman in limbo at Kabul airport after Taliban sweep

From where she was, she could see a plane on the tarmac, but it wasn’t hers. A mad rush of men and women followed, people overtaking one another, desperate to get out. She watched from a cold steel bench, and for a moment, thought of the unknown that awaited her on the other side.

“I might end up on the other side of the world, in a refugee camp. I have no food, no money with me,” she said. And she missed her family. “I am worried for their lives," she said. “All these years of education and hard work, in the hope of making a better life and helping other Afghans ended up being for nothing.”

By midnight on Sunday, she thought of giving up and taking a taxi back to Kabul. Herat was out of the question. She got up, but just as quickly changed her mind again.

Sleep would not come. She said looters were causing havoc inside the terminal. She left with her travel companions to wait outside on the runway.

At daybreak, thousands of Afghans had streamed into the airport. Tajik said she saw U.S. soldiers fire shots in the air. Her flight would be here soon, she was told.