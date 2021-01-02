Workers at the Tyson plant in Waterloo kept getting COVID-19. Where was their union?

"I feel like it’s a waste of money," one worker, 44, said of his $12 union dues. "I’m not expecting them to go fight for me if I did something wrong … but the things that they should do, it’s like they don’t want to do."

The union represents workers in the production and maintenance departments who choose to be members, according to the contract. Its members do not include supervisors, managers, guards, office janitors, nurses, clerical or storeroom employees and others in the plant.

Dozens of phone calls and voicemails over two months to UFCW Local 431 representatives from The Courier went unanswered. Bob Waters, union president, answered the phone Dec. 22 and said he was "in the middle of something" but would be available later that day. He never answered subsequent calls.

The other local official, union recorder Samuel Stokes, said multiple times he would pass interview requests along to Waters. He never agreed to an interview. Stokes has worked at the Tyson plant in Waterloo beginning in 1991.

The international UFCW did not provide timely responses to a request from The Courier about local union leadership.