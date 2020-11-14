 Skip to main content
Woman killed by gunshot overnight in Waterloo
breaking alert featured top story

Woman killed by gunshot overnight in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A woman was shot and killed Saturday shortly after midnight near Edison Street and Grandview Avenue in Waterloo.

The 27-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office deputies who heard gunshots in the area, according to a news release. She was inside a residence in the 700 block of Dawson Street in Waterloo. The woman was taken to UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The woman's name was not released Saturday as officials notified family members of her death.

Police arrested Waterloo woman Lasondra A. Johnson, 36, on the pending charge of first-degree murder. She was booked in the Black Hawk County Jail on Saturday morning with no bond.

Johnson does not have any prior convictions for Iowa crimes aside from traffic violations for speeding, driving without a license, not stopping at a stop sign, having tinted windows and driving with an open alcohol container, according to state court records.

The Waterloo Police Department did not immediately provide additional information.

