With more than 100 COVID-19 deaths Black Hawk now high risk status

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County surpassed 100 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, and sits at its highest number of positive cases since April.
The county moved from moderate to high risk for the virus Wednesday, meaning there were more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in the last week and a more than 10% 14-day average positivity rate.
The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.
"Today marks the highest number of cases we have seen since April, and the numbers continue to climb," said Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye.
Egbuonye said the number of positive cases from PCR lab testing is 130. The county had three additional deaths from the virus, making the total 101 deaths. The positive rate in Black Hawk County is at 12.5%.
There were 35 county recoveries from COVID-19, totaling 4,488 recoveries.
Egbuonye encouraged residents to wear face masks, distance from others and wash their hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water. She said people who experience symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough or shortness of breath, should stay home and contact their health care providers. People who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
"With the upcoming holiday weekend, we ask residents to be vigilant and to consult the CDC and IDPH guidelines on how to stay safe this Halloween and upcoming holidays," Egbuonye said.
She encouraged people to stay home for holidays and celebrate with immediate household members. If traveling, going out or gathering, she referred people to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines to stay safe.
"I know — I understand — that we are all tired of COVID ... However, COVID is not tired of us," Egbuonye said. "I repeat, COVID is not tired of us. COVID is still present in our community."
Until there is an approved vaccine for the virus, Egbuonye said it is up to the community to stop the spread. She encouraged people to answer calls and text messages from the county health department, which is conducting contact tracing and disease investigation efforts.
With winter approaching, Egbuonye said people should get their flu vaccines.
