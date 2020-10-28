With more than 100 COVID-19 deaths Black Hawk now high risk status

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County surpassed 100 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, and sits at its highest number of positive cases since April.

The county moved from moderate to high risk for the virus Wednesday, meaning there were more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in the last week and a more than 10% 14-day average positivity rate.

The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.

"Today marks the highest number of cases we have seen since April, and the numbers continue to climb," said Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye.

Egbuonye said the number of positive cases from PCR lab testing is 130. The county had three additional deaths from the virus, making the total 101 deaths. The positive rate in Black Hawk County is at 12.5%.

There were 35 county recoveries from COVID-19, totaling 4,488 recoveries.