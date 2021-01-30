Winter storm brings power outage to 200 Waterloo homes

WATERLOO — Nearly 200 Waterloo-area residents lost power Saturday during a winter storm, according to MidAmerican Energy.

The power outages were reported around 5:45 p.m. and should be resolved by 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the company. Most of the outages were in Black Hawk County, with others in Grundy, Tama, Johnson and Calhoun counties, according to the company.

The outage was less than 1% of the company's 43,285 customers in Black Hawk County, and nearly 12% of its customers in Grundy County.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Waterloo area. Freezing rain during the day turned into snow at night. Waterloo could see two to four inches of snow Saturday night, according to the weather service.

Less than half an inch of new snow is possible Sunday morning.

