Where and how to get COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo area

WATERLOO — Residents in the Waterloo area are getting COVID-19 vaccines based on state guidance and local health department decisions.

The Black Hawk County Health Department is currently following Iowa's first phase of recommendations for priority groups to get the vaccine. The list includes health care workers in critical care, emergency, primary care, radiology, pharmacy, infectious disease, respiratory therapy, anesthesia, phlebotomy and other departments. It can also include students and volunteers exposed to COVID-19 patients.

Others in the first priority group are COVID-19 vaccinators and specimen collectors, urgent care center workers, hospice and home health staff, rehabilitation workers and people in environmental services.

The guidelines were developed by the state Infectious Disease Advisory Council, which includes local health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye.