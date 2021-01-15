Where and how to get COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo area

WATERLOO — Residents in the Waterloo area are getting COVID-19 vaccines based on state guidance and local health department decisions.
The Black Hawk County Health Department is currently following Iowa's first phase of recommendations for priority groups to get the vaccine. The list includes health care workers in critical care, emergency, primary care, radiology, pharmacy, infectious disease, respiratory therapy, anesthesia, phlebotomy and other departments. It can also include students and volunteers exposed to COVID-19 patients.
Others in the first priority group are COVID-19 vaccinators and specimen collectors, urgent care center workers, hospice and home health staff, rehabilitation workers and people in environmental services.
The guidelines were developed by the state Infectious Disease Advisory Council, which includes local health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye.
Black Hawk County so far received at least 4,350 primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state, Egbuonye said. The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses a few weeks apart. Egbuonye said the county is receiving second doses for everyone who got their first doses.
The county followed state recommendations by giving COVID-19 vaccines in December to health care workers at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo. Nursing home residents and workers began getting vaccinated in late December and early January. Waterloo paramedics and firefighters recently got their first doses.
Black Hawk County is waiting on enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to offer it to everyone in the state's first priority group, Egbuonye said.
The state advisory council released its list of the next priority group Tuesday, which includes people 75 and older, correctional staff, inmates, people with disabilities receiving home care, school staff, first responders and workers in congregate settings where distancing is difficult, like the Tyson and John Deere plants in Waterloo.
Egbuonye said the Black Hawk County health department is not publicly releasing locations of vaccines for security reasons. The health department provides information to employers, administrators or people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine directly once they are allocated doses.
Joshua Pikora, county disease surveillance and investigation manager, previously said that the general public will eventually get information about registering for the vaccine and locations to receive doses. The vaccine is not yet available for widespread distribution.