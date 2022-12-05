West High School holds can and bottle drive

WATERLOO — The West High School Vocal Music Department will hold a redeemable can and bottle drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the West High School back parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised will support the West High School Vocal Music Department.
