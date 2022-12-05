 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

West High School holds can and bottle drive

  • 0
Waterloo West HS bldg.png

Waterloo West High School 

 WEST HIGH SCHOOL PHOTO

WATERLOO — The West High School Vocal Music Department will hold a redeemable can and bottle drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the West High School back parking lot.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised will support the West High School Vocal Music Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists: Why there's more light than there should be in the universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News