West High Academic Hall of Fame

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West High School is very proud to announce Ms. Annette (Schons) Thompson and Dr. James Grier, have been selected to be inducted into the West High School Academic Hall of Fame.

Ms. Annette Thompson (Class of 1977) was selected for her meritorious accomplishments in the world of business. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University and then began working for the Farmers Insurance Group—a multi-billion-dollar insurance company. Thompson rose through the ranks and was named Senior Vice President and Chief Learning Officer in 2008.

In 2003, Thompson founded the University of Farmers, a regional institution recognized as an award-winning training University.She was selected as a Gold Leadership Award Winner in 2007, and in 2011 she was named the Learning Professional of the Year by the Skill Soft Perspective organization. Over the course of her career she has been recognized for many other honors and awards.