WATERLOO -- Waterloo West High School is very proud to announce Ms. Annette (Schons) Thompson and Dr. James Grier, have been selected to be inducted into the West High School Academic Hall of Fame.
Ms. Annette Thompson (Class of 1977) was selected for her meritorious accomplishments in the world of business. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University and then began working for the Farmers Insurance Group—a multi-billion-dollar insurance company. Thompson rose through the ranks and was named Senior Vice President and Chief Learning Officer in 2008.
In 2003, Thompson founded the University of Farmers, a regional institution recognized as an award-winning training University.She was selected as a Gold Leadership Award Winner in 2007, and in 2011 she was named the Learning Professional of the Year by the Skill Soft Perspective organization. Over the course of her career she has been recognized for many other honors and awards.
Dr. James Grier (Class of 1961) is recognized as a foremost expert on the bald eagle. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa and his Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin. Grier earned a Ph.D. from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York in 1975. He has held a long-time professorship at North Dakota State University.
Dr. Grier has presented and published articles on birds of prey and the bald eagle all over the world. He was an advisor to President Bill Clinton and assisted him with his speech on the bald eagle. Grier was also in attendance at the White House in July, 1999 when that speech was given. In addition, Dr. Grier was a guest on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and discussed the bald eagle with Mr. Carson on his show.
Annette and James will be inducted into the West High Academic Hall of Fame between football games on Friday, September 10, 2021, as part of West High’s Homecoming Festivities.
Dr. Anthony W. Pappas, Chair of the Academic Hall of Fame Committee, states: “Annette and James are two of Waterloo West High Schools’ most accomplished graduates and we are very proud of them. They are very deserving recipients of this great honor.”