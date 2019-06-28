WAVERLY — After years of training, a community of volunteers will watch a Waverly black lab, Victor, graduate as a service dog Saturday at Wartburg College.
“(Victor) could be an ambassador to service dogs. … He is just the total package,” said Marit Beisner, Victor’s foster parent.
Wartburg College alumni Marit and Les Beisner along with their two sons, Luke and Noah, opened their home to the puppy several years ago. But it took a village to train this service animal.
Retrieving Freedom in Waverly, a nonprofit organization that trains and places service dogs with veterans or children with autism, works alongside Wartburg College.
The process begins when puppies are born in breeding foster homes. After eight weeks, they are moved to new foster family homes where they learn obedience and social skills.
Volunteers like the Beisners must attend training classes to raise puppies.
After the first stage the puppies move into service programs.
Victor, named after Wartburg’s “Sir Victor,” became the school’s “unofficial mascot” and spent time alongside social work students who volunteered as part of the college placement program.
“Victor touched a lot of hearts when he was at Wartburg,” said Noah.
Marit, an elementary teacher at Cedar Heights, also brought Victor into her classroom, conditioning him to focus on the individual at the other end of the leash amidst the noise and distractions of a classroom.
At the final stage, potential recipients begin to interact with the dogs. When Victor reached this stage, Retrieving Freedom called his new owner, Jessica St. John, an army veteran who had volunteered with the organization.
“We hit it off pretty good right away,” St. John said.
Victor’s time spent in the classroom paid off, and not just with a diploma on Saturday.
St. John teaches at West High School in Iowa City, a similar setting to Victor’s training at Cedar Heights.
St. John has had Victor since last summer and says he helps “mitigate PTSD symptoms.”
Wartburg College and Retrieving Freedom have partnered since 2013, but the graduation ceremony will take place on Wartburg’s campus for the first time.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday eight dogs will graduate as service dogs for autism recipients and 11 for veteran recipients. Marit’s Cedar Heights students will recite the Pledge of Allegiance, “in honor of Victor being at our school for two years,” Marit said.
As the Beisners teach dogs in their home, their mission in the community is to teach another lesson: Service dogs are meant for individuals with disabilities.
“You don’t go up and pet someone’s wheelchair,” Marit said.
The family hopes to enable recipients to “go out and live their normal lives,” and provide freedom for the owners.
