As Republican-governed states across the nation advance myriad bills targeting transgender young people, America’s faith leaders are starkly divided in their assessment. Some view the legislation as reflecting God’s will; others voice outrage that Christianity is being invoked to justify laws they view as cruel and hateful.
In one camp are many legislators who have cited their conservative religious beliefs while promoting these bills, as well as leaders of America’s two largest denominations — the Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Convention.
In this photo provided by Dirk Bolle, the Rev. Pat Langlois, senior pastor of MCC Church of Christ of the Valley, speaks at an interfaith rally in Pasadena, Calif., on March 31, 2023, protesting the wave of anti-transgender bills being enacted in numerous Republican-governed states.
Dirk Bolle, Associated Press
U.S. Catholic bishops have rejected the concept of gender transition; they issued guidelines in March to stop Catholic hospitals from assisting in such transitions. The SBC has been on record since 2014 asserting that gender transition is “contrary to God’s design.”
In an online article, the Rev. Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, depicted gender transition as “a blatant attempt to undermine the very order of creation.”
“The Bible reveals that any attempt to subvert creation ends in disaster, not in human liberation,” he wrote.
Faith leaders who support transgender rights bristle at the use of religious rhetoric to marginalize trans people.
“As a Christian leader, it’s horrifying to me that Christianity and the Bible are being used by the religious right to bludgeon people through these many bills,” said Serene Jones, the president of Union Theological Seminary in New York City.
“To use religious language like that is an abomination,” she said. “They are threatening the lives and well-being of so many people around the U.S. and the world.”
FILE - From left, the Rev. Carol Johnson, Morgan Davis and Heather Malkawi participate in a rally against SB14 which would ban gender affirming medical care for transgender children at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File
State Sen. David Bullard
Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
Jones said it was wrong to cite the Bible in rejecting transgender identity.
“It wasn’t something that the Bible even thought about,” she said. “The larger message there is a message of love and inclusion.”
By the latest count, at least 20 states have imposed bans or limits on transgender athletes’ sports participation at the K-12 or collegiate level. And at least 18 states have adopted laws or policies — including some blocked by courts — barring gender-affirming medical care, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery for minors.
In Oklahoma, state Sen. David Bullard cited a biblical passage in introducing what he calls the Millstone Act — a bill that would make it a felony for doctors to provide gender transition procedures to anyone under the age of 26. Bullard, who has served as a deacon at his Baptist church, said the act’s name alludes to a passage in the Book of Matthew suggesting that anyone causing a child to sin should be drowned in the sea with a millstone hung around their neck.
In the Texas Legislature, one of the leading backers of anti-trans legislation is an ordained minister — Rep. Steve Toth. One bill he introduced also proposes making it a felony to provide gender-affirming care for minors.
Bills in other states have sought to restrict transgender people’s use of public restrooms and limit their ability to be called by the pronouns that reflect their gender identity.
In recent months, several of the Southern Baptists’ state affiliates have adopted resolutions embracing the overall thrust of the anti-trans bills.
A resolution approved by the Tennessee Baptist Convention depicted gender dysphoria as a "sexual perversion.”
In various communities across the U.S. — including Knoxville, Tennessee, and Madison, Wisconsin — interfaith groups of moderate and liberal religious leaders have held events to show support for transgender people and denounce the wave of anti-trans legislation.
In Pasadena, California, one such event took place on March 31, bringing together Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders for a news conference at All Saints Church, home to an Episcopal congregation that embraces LGBTQ inclusion.
Even though California’s Democratic-controlled legislature would not approve any anti-trans measures, an organizer of the event said it was important to speak out in support of trans people in states enacting such bills.
In this photo provided by Dirk Bolle, supporters of LGBTQ rights attend an interfaith rally in Pasadena, Calif., on March 31, 2023, protesting the wave of anti-transgender bills being enacted in numerous Republican-governed states.
Dirk Bolle, Associated Press
“If our voices can be heard by some trans kid in Kentucky, realizing there are faith leaders who’ve got their back, they might hang on a little bit longer,” said the Rev. Pat Langlois, senior pastor of Metropolitan Community Church United Church of Christ in the Valley.
“These bills are the most vitriolic and cruel legislation I’ve seen,” she said. “I have a non-binary teenager, so I take this really personally, not just as a person of faith and as a lesbian, but as a mom.”
Langlois, whose LGBTQ activism spans several decades, described the current situation as “probably the scariest time” because of the array of hostile bills.
As for U.S. Catholics, there are diverse views among church personnel.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has told Catholic hospitals they must not perform “interventions, whether surgical or chemical, that aim to transform the sexual characteristics of a human body into those of the opposite sex.”
Christine Zuba, a transgender woman who lives in New Jersey, was disappointed that transgender people weren't even mentioned in the USCCB's 14-page document, except in a footnote.
“All we ask is listen to us,” she said. “Open your hearts and try to understand.”
Here's how legislation in every state affects trans youth
Ranking states from most restrictive to the most protective for trans youth
Superficially, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage stands as of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet the 2015 ruling only directly protected cisgender lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals.
At least 19 states in 2016
considered bathroom bills, legislation that would force every person to use the gendered restroom matching the gender listed on their birth certificate. North Carolina passed this legislation, igniting conversations across the country and empowering lawmakers to draft similar bills in other states. But sister bills struggled to pass, and even North Carolina has since repealed its bathroom bill.
Several congressional representatives have turned to gender legislation to target a new group: transgender youth.
Stacker took a look at state-by-state data on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth from the Transgender Law Center. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total “policy tallies” (the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people), with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state of trans youth. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
TLC's policy tally accounts only for passed legislation and does not take into account activism efforts, attitudes, and feelings expressed by people in the state, nor implementations of these laws. The core categories TLC considered revolve around relationships and parental recognition, nondiscrimination, religious exemptions, LGBTQ+ youth, health care, criminal justice, and identity documents.
TLC's findings capture how trans youth remain protected or vulnerable by statutory law, but legislation is elastic and lawmakers introduce new bills constantly. One category of these rankings only capture laws pertaining to sexuality since significant overlap exists within the queer community and within the legislation. Many lesbian, gay, or bisexual individuals also identify as transgender, nonbinary, or gender nonconforming, meaning LGBTQ+ individuals can identify with more than one queer identity.
Since 2020, anti-trans youth legislation claiming to protect children popped up more frequently in state legislatures, entering the more mainstream lexicon in 2021. During the first three months of 2022, lawmakers
filed about 240 anti-LGBTQ+ laws—most of which targeted trans people.
Tennessee, the top state for anti-trans youth legislation, in 2017
signed a bill into law preventing trans children from receiving gender-affirming care. It was the fifth anti-trans law to pass in the state. Bills like these claim to protect parents and children, yet lawmakers in Tennessee are also considering a bill that would establish common-law marriages in the state between “one man and one woman” while eliminating age restrictions for marriage.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. California has gone so far as to introduce a bill to accept families
escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the “Hate State” for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the ’90s—passed legislation banning conversion therapy, prohibiting bullying based on LGBTQ+ identities, and ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ families adopting children. Hawaii passed legislation in March that would require health insurance companies to pay for gender-affirming care— but not until 2060. You may also like: A history of LGBTQ+ representation in film
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall tally: -6
- Gender identity policy tally: -5.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.25
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Arkansas
- Overall tally: -5.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall tally: -4.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -4
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Alabama
- Overall tally: -4
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#46. Oklahoma
- Overall tally: -3
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall tally: -2.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#43. Georgia (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
f11photo // Shutterstock
#43. South Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall tally: 0.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Wyoming
- Overall tally: 1.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#39. Arizona
- Overall tally: 2.25
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#38. Idaho
- Overall tally: 3.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#35. Montana (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.5
You may also like: Oldest national parks in America
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Nebraska (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#35. West Virginia (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. Florida (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 2
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.75
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#33. North Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 1
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#31. Kansas
- Overall tally: 7.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Ohio
- Overall tally: 9.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#29. Kentucky
- Overall tally: 10.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.25
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#28. North Dakota
- Overall tally: 11.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#26. Pennsylvania
- Overall tally: 15.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 9.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#25. Iowa
- Overall tally: 17
- Gender identity policy tally: 6
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#24. Alaska
- Overall tally: 17.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 9
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall tally: 18
- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.75
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall tally: 19
- Gender identity policy tally: 11.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75
You may also like: Oldest cities in America
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Delaware
- Overall tally: 25.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. Virginia
- Overall tally: 26
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#19. New Hampshire
- Overall tally: 27.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 14
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#18. New Mexico
- Overall tally: 28
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#16. Hawaii
- Overall tally: 31
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Overall tally: 32.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 17.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.25
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#13. Minnesota (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#10. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 19
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#10. Vermont (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Oregon
- Overall tally: 36.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 19.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Washington
- Overall tally: 36.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.75
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey (tie)
- Overall tally: 37
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Connecticut
- Overall tally: 37.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Nevada
- Overall tally: 38
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#3. New York
- Overall tally: 39
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#2. California
- Overall tally: 39.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Here's how legislation in every state affects trans youth
On the surface, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage remains one of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet many Americans continue to have complex (and sometimes contradictory) views on transgender issues, suggesting much of the growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ people has not extended to the trans community.
Trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people have long been marginalized in the U.S., both through legislation dating as far back as
mid-19th century anti-cross-dressing laws and through cultural representation, such as the long-standing portrayal of trans characters as villains in film and television.
More recently, after several decades of increased visibility and some legislative wins for the LGBTQ+ community in the aftermath of Stonewall, a wave of
conservative backlash targeting trans rights has fully materialized. Already as of March 2023, there are over 400 bills targeting transgender rights active across 46 state legislatures. Nineteen anti-trans laws have been passed since the beginning of the year, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker. Within the past several years, however, one group within the trans community has become the center of what many have dubbed the most recent moral panic: trans youth.
Legislation specifically targeting transgender youth began
cropping up in state legislatures in 2020. By 2021, laws claiming to "protect children" from the "dangers" of gender-affirming medical care entered the cultural zeitgeist in earnest—claims that are flatly contradicted by leading scientists and medical organizations' findings that this type of care is not only safe but medically necessary. Some proposed legislation goes as far as naming parental support for a young person's gender-affirming care as child abuse and gives the state the right to take trans children away from their parents.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. In August 2022, California passed a law
providing refuge and gender-affirming care to families escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the "Hate State" for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the 90s—made history when it passed legislation in January 2023 protecting gender-affirming medical care as an essential health benefit, becoming the first state to do so. In 2022, Hawaii passed legislation that requires health insurance companies to cover gender-affirming care deemed medically necessary. Stacker took a look at state-by-state data from the Movement Advancement Project on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total policy tallies—the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people—with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state for trans youth. Tallies are compared to totals from 2022 and ties are broken, when possible, by the tally for gender-inclusive laws and policies. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
The Movement Advancement Project's policy tally only accounts for passed legislation in each state. It does not take into account activism efforts, public sentiment, or whether these laws are implemented, all of which can potentially differ from the legislative actions of elected officials. Major categories of laws analyzed include "Relationship and Parental Recognition, Nondiscrimination, Religious Exemptions, LGBTQ Youth, Health Care, Criminal Justice, and Identity Documents." Both gender identity and sexual orientation policy tallies are included since many trans individuals are also impacted by sexual orientation legislation.
You may also like: Voter demographics of every state
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -10.50 (4.5 point decrease from 2022)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -8.75 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -1.75 (1.5 point decrease)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Alabama
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -9.50 (5.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -7.50 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -2.00 (1.5 point decrease)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -5.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Arkansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#47. Oklahoma
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -6.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (no change)
You may also like: The history of voting in the United States
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#46. Mississippi
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 0.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -3.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1.00 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#44. South Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -2.50 (2 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (1 point increase)
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#43. Texas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.75 (no change)
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock
#42. Georgia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -1.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (0.5 point decrease)
You may also like: Experts rank the best US presidents of all time
f11photo // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 1.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.50 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Arizona
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -3.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25 (0.5 point increase)
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#39. Wyoming
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.00 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#38. Florida
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (2.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.00 (2 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.25 (0.5 point decrease)
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#36. Montana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.00 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Idaho
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 5.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#34. Indiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 6.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. West Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.50 (3.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 2.00 (3.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.50 (no change)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Kansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.75 (no change)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 3.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point decrease)
You may also like: After Elizabeth II: Who is in the royal line of succession?
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#31. Kentucky
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 9.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.50 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75 (0.5 point increase)
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#30. Alaska
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.25 (7.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.00 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25 (3.5 point decrease)
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#29. Ohio
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#28. North Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (7 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.00 (5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (2 point increase)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#27. Utah
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.50 (0.5 point decrease)
You may also like: 30 iconic posters from World War II
InnovativeImages // Shutterstock
#26. North Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 14.75 (3 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 9.00 (1.5 point increase)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#25. Pennsylvania
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 16.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 9.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (0.5 point increase)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#24. Iowa
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (no change)
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.25 (0.5 point increase)
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 21.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75 (1 point increase)
You may also like: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 25.50 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. New Mexico
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 28.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.50 (no change)
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#19. Delaware
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.00 (3.75 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.25 (2.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (1.25 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#18. New Hampshire
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.00 (1.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#17. Maryland
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 30.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (0.5 point increase)
You may also like: How America has changed since the first Census in 1790
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#16. Rhode Island
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#15. Hawaii
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Minnesota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 34.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25 (no change)
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (0.25 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (1.25 point increase)
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#12. Illinois
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.00 (no change)
You may also like: States with the most liberals
Moab Republic // Shutterstock
#11. Washington
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.25 (0.5 point increase)
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Vermont (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (1 point increase)
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#7. Connecticut
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
You may also like: 100 actors who served in the military
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. New York
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.50 (no change)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Maine (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (2 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (0.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Nevada (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (1.5 point increase)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. Colorado
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.25 (1.5 point increase)
You may also like: Iconic presidential photos from the year you were born
Creative Family // Shutterstock
#1. California
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.75 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.75 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.00 (1.5 point increase)
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!