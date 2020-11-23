Waterloo's proposed meeting change would follow suit with other Iowa cities

“It just kind of improves their efficiency and balances out the workload a little bit,” Stevenson said. “It just allows them to efficiently use their time to address those other duties since they are part-time.”

Under Waterloo’s proposed change council members would get draft agendas a week in advance. Members currently get agendas the Friday before Monday meetings, with only the weekend to review items and contact departments if they have questions. The new plan would give members of the public the agenda the Wednesday before meetings.

Stevenson said the main challenge with twice-a-month meetings is adding an “emergency item” — such as a time-sensitive liquor license for an event — to the agenda at the last minute. In such cases, people may not be able to wait two weeks for the next council meeting to seek approval.

Waterloo’s mayor and council members — like those in other cities — can call special meetings if needed to discuss additional issues. The city clerk can add emergency items to regular meeting agendas, too.

“There are times when special session had to be held ... but those times are very far and few between,” Stevenson said.