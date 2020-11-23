 Skip to main content
Waterloo's proposed meeting change would follow suit with other Iowa cities
Waterloo's proposed meeting change would follow suit with other Iowa cities

WATERLOO — Recent talk of moving from four to two City Council meetings per month garnered mixed feelings from residents and council members.

But it wouldn’t be unique.

It’s a schedule used for years by the majority of Iowa’s largest cities. Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Iowa City, Ankeny and Council Bluffs all have two meetings per month, according to online records.

Waterloo’s potential meeting change was first discussed at a Sept. 28 work session as a way to achieve more planning time and advanced agendas. But some residents and Ward 3 council member Patrick Morrissey oppose the change, noting it could limit opportunities for public participation.

“To me, moving to these two meetings a month is fixing something where there has not been a problem,” Morrissey said.

Waterloo City Hall

Cedar Rapids City Council shifted from four to two meetings per month in 2010. City Clerk Amy Stevenson said the change gave staff members more time to submit documents for agenda items and put together agendas. She said it gives council members more time to engage with their other responsibilities, and does not limit public comment opportunities.

“It just kind of improves their efficiency and balances out the workload a little bit,” Stevenson said. “It just allows them to efficiently use their time to address those other duties since they are part-time.”

Under Waterloo’s proposed change council members would get draft agendas a week in advance. Members currently get agendas the Friday before Monday meetings, with only the weekend to review items and contact departments if they have questions. The new plan would give members of the public the agenda the Wednesday before meetings.

Stevenson said the main challenge with twice-a-month meetings is adding an “emergency item” — such as a time-sensitive liquor license for an event — to the agenda at the last minute. In such cases, people may not be able to wait two weeks for the next council meeting to seek approval.

Waterloo’s mayor and council members — like those in other cities — can call special meetings if needed to discuss additional issues. The city clerk can add emergency items to regular meeting agendas, too.

“There are times when special session had to be held ... but those times are very far and few between,” Stevenson said.

Morrissey previously suggested two meetings per month could cause lengthy consent agendas. Those items can be approved with one vote rather than considered individually.

Though Stevenson acknowledged some Cedar Rapids agendas can get long, she said Mayor Brad Hart runs the meetings efficiently.

“I seriously cannot think of any reason to go back,” Stevenson said. “This has been working well.”

Cedar Falls began holding two meetings per month more than 15 years ago, said City Administrator Ron Gaines. Council members get agendas before 3 p.m. the Friday before meetings. The council holds work sessions, goal-setting meetings and committee meetings outside of general meetings, he said.

The Waterloo change would add council planning sessions to the fifth Mondays in March, May, August and November 2021.

“When you have three or four meetings per month, you have a staff that’s probably in what I’ll refer to as almost a perpetual council meeting mode,” Gaines said.

He said providing city staff with more time to prepare agendas can lessen the chance of mistakes or missed items.

