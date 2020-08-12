Waterloo's back-to-school message: It's no longer voluntary

WATERLOO – Waterloo Community Schools officials are preparing to welcome back about 80% of their students for in-person classes later this month.
The remainder of families have chosen online education from home for at least the first term of the new school year. That is about 2,000 students, or 20% of the expected enrollment, although those figures were still being refined earlier this week.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman emphasized during Monday’s Board of Education meeting that this is a different situation than in the spring, when schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“August 24th we are not on voluntary,” she said of the school expectations. “We are on required education.”
Board members want to make sure the public understands how things have changed this fall for those who choose to learn from home.
“We need to underscore as much as possible that virtual education this fall is not the same as virtual education this spring,” said board member Lyle Schmitt.
Students will use the Edgenuity online learning platform and have virtual interactions with district teachers. Depending on grade level, students and their parents are committing to three to six hours of learning per school day.
“We need to keep hammering that point,” added board member Sue Flynn. “It’s mandatory.”
“Truancy laws are in effect,” explained Lindaman. “That was in the governor’s proclamation.”
Despite improvements in online offerings compared to the voluntary lessons provided to students during the spring, she noted that in-person learning is the preferred approach to engage and educate students in the most effective way.
“Virtual education is as good as it can be, but it’s not as good as in-person,” she said.
For those physically attending school this fall, the district has taken steps to socially distance students or require provided masks at all grade levels.
Among the ways that will be done is by limiting contacts as feasible in school common areas – such as by staggering when individual classes are in those areas.
Waterloo Schools will also stagger the return of elementary and middle school students, who will be in school five days per week, as they acclimate to new school routines. The schedule will be:
Kindergarten, first and sixth grades return on Aug. 24.
Second, third and seventh grades return on Aug. 27.
Fourth, fifth and eighth grades return on Aug. 31.
“Our two high schools, East and West, are currently planning for every other day, the hybrid model,” said Lindaman, allowing for students and staff to spread out across the buildings. Students at Expo Alternative Learning Center, the district’s third high school, will return to classes Monday through Friday.
Now that those learning online have been determined, the remaining East and West students will be assigned to Day A or B and start classes on Aug. 24 or 25. Over two-week blocks, each group will attend every other school day. Attendance will not be taken for students whose day it is to be home, but they would typically have homework assignments to complete.
Many details are still being finalized.
“We are working through how we are going to serve our students, how are we going to make sure we serve our staff,” said Lindaman. “It really has continued to be a work in progress. It will be revised as we get more information.”
Staffing details will be worked out once district administrators have their final student numbers by grade level and building. There have been some requests for accommodations on the part of teachers and other staff.
“We believe we will be able to meet the needs of our staff,” said Lindaman, which will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
