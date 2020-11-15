Waterloo workers allege employers threaten discipline for COVID-19 quarantine

WATERLOO — Some Waterloo workers allege their employers aren’t allowing them to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.
The complaints were filed with Waterloo’s human rights commission, an administrative agency that investigates alleged incidents of discrimination. It includes nine members appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council. Rebecca Johnson, city human rights specialist, said she is working on several cases in which employers allegedly told workers they would be disciplined for not showing up to work if they quarantined for 14 days.
The alleged COVID-19 complaints are filed as discrimination for disability, a protected characteristic under state and federal law.
The commission is experiencing its lowest number of complaints in recent years, Johnson said, but there are more complaints with merit than in previous years.
“I do think some of it is that they’re working from home,” Johnson said.
People who are not in their offices do not always experience discrimination that can happen at workplaces, Johnson said.
The COVID-19 complaints are part of 22 complaints of discrimination since March made to the city’s human rights commission, according to records obtained by The Courier. Most of the incidents — 20 of the 22 reported complaints — were due to alleged employment discrimination, according to records.
The largest reason noted by people who reported employment discrimination was wrongful discharge, followed by general harassment and unequal treatment, records show.
“A lot of people unfortunately don’t call here until they lose their job,” Johnson said.
The commission uses evidence to determine whether there is probable cause for discrimination. If there is, the commission can have mediation or conciliation meetings to resolve issues. It can also hold public hearings if it feels discrimination is not being adequately addressed.
After 60 days elapse following the filing of a complaint, people can request the right to sue companies that allegedly discriminated against them.
Other reasons for alleged employment discrimination since March include terms and conditions, failure to hire, not making accommodations, demotion, unequal pay, failure to promote, unequal discipline, sexual harassment and constructive discharge, records show.
The employment complaints were made against five retail companies, five private manufacturers, three food service businesses, three health care companies, two private businesses, one human services company and one financial business, according to records.
Support Local Journalism
“There are a few companies that when people talk to me, they don’t want to tell me where they work,” Johnson said. “I can guess because they have a history of the same kind of behavior.”
Employment complaints were mostly filed for discrimination based on race or sex, both protected characteristics under federal and state law. Other complaints were for discrimination based on protected characteristics of disability, color, age and national origin. Johnson said disability is the largest area where she finds probable cause that discrimination occurred.
Complaints about employment discrimination were filed by 15 African-American residents, four white residents and one Asian resident, according to records.
Twelve complaints were made for retaliation since March, Johnson said. This mainly happens when people lose their jobs after filing discrimination complaints. One complaint for sex discrimination was made by a woman who said she was not hired for being pregnant, Johnson said. After the woman made a complaint, the company did not allow her to re-apply for the job, so she filed a separate retaliation complaint.
The human rights commission received one complaint of alleged discrimination in education since March. The complaint, filed by a Hispanic resident, said the person faced general harassment and failure of accommodations for a disability.
There was one complaint for public accommodation, made by an African-American resident, who said they faced general harassment based on race, sex, disability and color.
Commission executive director the Rev. Abraham L. Funchess Jr. said the recent election showed many Americans wanted to maintain the status quo — which he said sends a “very powerful message.” He said the commission is critical to continue the work of civil rights leaders.
“The need has always been there, and nothing has really changed, as evident by this very controversial and competitive election that we just witnessed,” Funchess said. “That is concerning because we thought that the status quo is representative of the kinds of ongoing abuses that we fight against each and every day.”
Johnson is currently handling 35 cases opened since the beginning of the year. There were 57 cases opened in 2019, 92 cases opened in 2018 and 89 cases opened in 2017, she said.
Waterloo officials did not provide additional information about the complaints, citing part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits the commission from publicly disclosing charges filed by residents or investigation information compiled by commission members.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!