Waterloo workers allege employers threaten discipline for COVID-19 quarantine

WATERLOO — Some Waterloo workers allege their employers aren’t allowing them to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.

The complaints were filed with Waterloo’s human rights commission, an administrative agency that investigates alleged incidents of discrimination. It includes nine members appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council. Rebecca Johnson, city human rights specialist, said she is working on several cases in which employers allegedly told workers they would be disciplined for not showing up to work if they quarantined for 14 days.

The alleged COVID-19 complaints are filed as discrimination for disability, a protected characteristic under state and federal law.

The commission is experiencing its lowest number of complaints in recent years, Johnson said, but there are more complaints with merit than in previous years.

“I do think some of it is that they’re working from home,” Johnson said.

People who are not in their offices do not always experience discrimination that can happen at workplaces, Johnson said.