Waterloo Water Works evaluates ways to get well running to serve John Deere, Tyson

WATERLOO — Waterloo Water Works is running tests and evaluating nitrate removal systems in hopes of getting one of its wells, closed since 2015, back in operation for some of its biggest clients.

Well 22, located on East Dale Street near Gates Park in Waterloo — would serve the Tyson pork processing plant located on North Elk Run Road, the John Deere Tractor Plant located on East Donald Street and residential properties in the area.

“Tyson is our single largest customer — they’ll use a lot of that,” said Chad Coon, Water Works general manager. “And so that’s one of the benefits of getting back up there is having a good dedicated source that’s a little bit closer in that area.”

Commercial and residential properties in the area are currently served by other wells spread throughout Waterloo, Coon said, including a south side well and the downtown pumping station.

“It helps us with redundancy,” Coon said of opening Well 22. “It just adds the ability to know that this well, if it’s running, can produce a little over four million gallons a day.”

Coon said the utility pumps out a between 11 million and 13 million gallons of water each day.