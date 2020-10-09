Waterloo Water Works evaluates ways to get well running again

WATERLOO — Waterloo Water Works is running tests and evaluating nitrate removal systems in hopes of getting one of its wells, closed since 2015, back in operation for some of its biggest clients.
Well 22, located on East Dale Street near Gates Park in Waterloo — would serve the Tyson pork processing plant located on North Elk Run Road, the John Deere Tractor Plant located on East Donald Street and residential properties in the area.
"Tyson is our single largest customer — they'll use a lot of that," said Chad Coon, Water Works general manager. "And so that's one of the benefits of getting back up there is having a good dedicated source that's a little bit closer in that area."
Commercial and residential properties in the area are currently served by other wells spread throughout Waterloo, Coon said, including a south side well and the downtown pumping station.
"It helps us with redundancy," Coon said of opening Well 22. "It just adds the ability to know that this well, if it's running, can produce a little over four million gallons a day."
Coon said the utility pumps out a between 11 million and 13 million gallons of water each day.
Well 22 was closed five years ago after it exceeded the limit for the amount of nitrates allowed in drinking water. Nitrates can cause health issues, especially in infants and pregnant women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They can cause decreases in blood pressure, increased heart rate, cramps, headaches, vomiting and death.
Beginning about a year ago, Water Works employees began adjusting pump sizes and depths to see whether nitrate levels changed. But the well continues to show numbers that are near the 10 ppm limit set by public health agencies and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Coon wants a consistent reading of 8.5 ppm before dispersing water for drinking.
Water Works also is exploring nitrate removal systems used in cities like Manchester. He said early estimates put the cost between $2-3 million.
"That makes us kind of pause and go, 'What else is available?'" Coon said. "If we start looking at that long-term cost — not just the installation, but also the operation, maintenance and all of that — it ties back to those rate increases."
The municipal utility recently announced a 3% rate increase to go into effect Jan. 1. Customers will see an average increase of 44 cents per month to their bills.
Coon said he is unsure the exact cause of the nitrates, but mentioned that wells north of the Cedar River show higher nitrate numbers than others. Well 22 is the northernmost well in the area.
Water Works is looking to possibly partner with local landowners and farmers, whose manure and fertilizer leach nitrates into groundwater.
"This well, for us, it's kind of an a strategic area because it would feed the northeast industrial park," Coon said. "This would kind of feed and be a good supply for out there."
