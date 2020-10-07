Waterloo Water Works customers to see slight increase in bills in 2021

WATERLOO — Waterloo Water Works customers will see an average increase of 44 cents per month to their bills beginning Jan. 1.

The 3% rate increase recently was approved by the Water Works board of trustees. The municipal utility also serves customers in Black Hawk County, Hudson, Elk Run Heights, Raymond and Washburn.

Chad Coon, Water Works general manager, said the increase will allow the utility to continue investing in local infrastructure. He said the capital improvement program budgets more than $7 million per year on current and future projects. This includes replacing water mains — such as the one along University Avenue, and another on East Shaulis Road near the planned Lost Island Theme Park.

The rate increase comes after commercial customers, which take up 60% of the utility's water each day, decreased consumption by 10% during COVID-19. Coon said the drop in water usage caused revenue to fall below expectations when compared with last year.

"We’re just trying to not hit people hard with this by any means, but also to be prudent about looking to the future in trying to take that crystal ball and see if I can make it not be so cloudy," Coon said.