Waterloo Tyson union disputes claims of inaction during pandemic

After Thompson toured the Tyson plant in April, he said union representatives were not adequately stepping up for workers. He said one union official was "overly complimentary" of Tyson despite widespread community concerns about conditions at the Waterloo plant. Another union official was "very comfortable with Tyson supervisors and far less representative of the workers who were getting sick," Thompson said.

"The first thought I had was, 'Shame on Tyson corporate.' But that was very closely followed by, 'Doesn’t Tyson have a union that should be protecting these people? And if they don’t, why don't they? And if they do, where the hell are they?'" Thompson said.

As chairman of the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Commission, Thompson said he was advocating to protect the lives of Tyson workers. He was among local officials who pressured Tyson to temporarily close the Waterloo plant in the spring.

“My role was to try to determine why we weren’t able to get that plant shut down, why we weren’t getting more assistance from the people that I felt like ought to be providing us that assistance — part of which should be the union if they truly gave a s*** about their membership — and we weren’t getting any of that," Thompson said.