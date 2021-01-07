Waterloo Tyson union disputes claims of inaction during pandemic

WATERLOO — The union representing Tyson Foods workers had an attorney send letters Tuesday to Waterloo officials disputing accusations that union officials were largely absent for workers during COVID-19.
The letter said the UFCW Local 431 "took significant actions" to advocate for Tyson meatpacking workers during the pandemic. It said their actions include pursuing a grievance process for breaches of the union contract, securing safety improvements, demanding an investigation of Tyson managers and calling for accountability.
The letter, sent via email, was obtained by The Courier through an open records request. The document was sent to Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson. Hart forwarded the message to County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, records show. It is unknown whether other officials received the letter.
Thompson called the letter a move by UFCW Local 431 to cover its possible inaction.
"It was a little actually telling because they're placating the same officials here in Black Hawk County that corporate Tyson is trying to placate right now," Thompson said. "They're using the same playbook that corporate Tyson is using, which I thought was kind of weird."
Attorney Jay Smith from Smith & McElwain Law Offices, based in Sioux City, sent the letter on behalf of UFCW Local 431. Smith, UFCW Local 431 President Bob Waters and Recorder Samuel Stokes did not respond to requests for interviews Thursday.
The letter was sent days after a Jan. 3 Courier article in which Tyson workers, long-time unionists and community organizers expressed dissatisfaction with UFCW Local 431 representation during the pandemic. The letter said the "overall thrust of the article" lacked merit. The Courier attempted to reach UFCW Local 431 officials for interviews dozens of times over two months before publishing the story.
The efforts of UFCW International are detailed in the letter, which was provided to The Courier after the initial story about UFCW Local 431 was published. They include that the international organization criticized the reopening of meatpacking plants like the one in Waterloo, called on Tyson to change its attendance policies in response to COVID-19 and implement safety measures.
After Thompson toured the Tyson plant in April, he said union representatives were not adequately stepping up for workers. He said one union official was "overly complimentary" of Tyson despite widespread community concerns about conditions at the Waterloo plant. Another union official was "very comfortable with Tyson supervisors and far less representative of the workers who were getting sick," Thompson said.
"The first thought I had was, 'Shame on Tyson corporate.' But that was very closely followed by, 'Doesn’t Tyson have a union that should be protecting these people? And if they don’t, why don't they? And if they do, where the hell are they?'" Thompson said.
As chairman of the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Commission, Thompson said he was advocating to protect the lives of Tyson workers. He was among local officials who pressured Tyson to temporarily close the Waterloo plant in the spring.
“My role was to try to determine why we weren’t able to get that plant shut down, why we weren’t getting more assistance from the people that I felt like ought to be providing us that assistance — part of which should be the union if they truly gave a s*** about their membership — and we weren’t getting any of that," Thompson said.
He said the number of COVID-19 cases at the plant, which included more than 1,000 workers and at least six deaths, show that not enough was done to protect workers.
"I do feel like that population was even further detrimented by a lack of representation," Thompson said. "All their efforts — they can tell you what they want — I think the proof is in the pudding."
Hart and Egbuonye did not immediately respond to requests from The Courier for comment.
