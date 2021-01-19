Waterloo to honor lives lost to COVID-19 with RiverLoop Amphitheatre lighting

WATERLOO — The RiverLoop Amphitheatre will turn amber at dusk today (Tuesday, Jan. 19) in honor of the Waterloo area's more than 230 lives lost to COVID-19.

Digital displays at the Waterloo Center for the Arts and Public Library will similarly pay tribute Tuesday. The efforts are part of a national memorial to honor people who died from COVID-19, according to a news release. A memorial in Washington D.C. will happen at 5:30 p.m. ET and others are planned in cities throughout the United States.

There will be a moment of silence at Tuesday's event for MLK Week of Service to honor those who died from COVID-19, the release said. The Waterloo event focuses on health and well-being in the community.

“As a community we have lost family members, friends and neighbors. Many are deeply grieving in private," Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said in the release. "The pandemic prevents us from wrapping our arms around each other in love and support."

Hart said Tuesday night's memorial will serve as a "moment of unity" that will show "our commitment to care for one another."

