Waterloo residents to see higher MidAmerican gas bills after February cold snap

WATERLOO — Increased natural gas use during February's cold temperatures will result in higher for to Waterloo residents through August, according to MidAmerican Energy.
The company said Iowa residential customers will get March bills that average $13 higher than usual. Bills will continue to be higher than normal in varying amounts to "recover gas usage costs incurred in February," said MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood. Iowa's residential customers used 50% more natural gas than normal from Feb. 5-18, he said. The company said it could not provide data specific to Black Hawk County.
"Unusually strong winter demand, combined with a sudden decrease in natural gas production in the Southern U.S., resulted in extreme market price jumps that substantially increased the costs that utilities, including MidAmerican, paid for the commodity," according to a news release.
The total estimated average increase will be $214 to residential customers, Greenwood said.
Commercial customers in Iowa will see March bills on average $95 higher than in February, according to a news release. In subsequent months the higher bills will total an estimated $1,182 — or about $98 per month — when compared with the company's five-year annual average commercial gas bills.
Greenwood said the company supplies gas to its customers without markups or profits.
"Natural gas charges reflect both the pass-through cost of the gas we purchase from suppliers to deliver to customers, and the amount of energy the customer uses," Greenwood said.
Customers who are behind on payments should contact MidAmerican at (888) 427-5632 for possible assistance, Greenwood said. He said people struggling financially may be eligible to apply for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, federally funded assistance.
Greenwood said disconnection is considered the company's "last resort." He said the collection process considers how long customers have been with the company, the age of any past due amounts and customer payment history.
He said the amount of customers behind on payment is slightly lower than in previous years. He said customers in the situation this year tend to owe higher amounts. The average past due amount is $243 compared to $198 at the same time last year, he said.
The Iowa Utilities Board will meet March 12 to consider other proposals that could ease customer bills, such as extending the payback timeline beyond August.