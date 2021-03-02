Waterloo residents to see higher MidAmerican gas bills after February cold snap

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Natural gas charges reflect both the pass-through cost of the gas we purchase from suppliers to deliver to customers, and the amount of energy the customer uses," Greenwood said.

Customers who are behind on payments should contact MidAmerican at (888) 427-5632 for possible assistance, Greenwood said. He said people struggling financially may be eligible to apply for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, federally funded assistance.

Greenwood said disconnection is considered the company's "last resort." He said the collection process considers how long customers have been with the company, the age of any past due amounts and customer payment history.

He said the amount of customers behind on payment is slightly lower than in previous years. He said customers in the situation this year tend to owe higher amounts. The average past due amount is $243 compared to $198 at the same time last year, he said.

The Iowa Utilities Board will meet March 12 to consider other proposals that could ease customer bills, such as extending the payback timeline beyond August.

