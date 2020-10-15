Waterloo residents join other Iowans facing utility cut-offs during COVID-19

WATERLOO — More than 80 Waterloo Water Works customers are facing potential water service disconnection for missed payments, according to data from the municipal utility.

They're not alone in past-due utility payments.

A report from MidAmerican Energy shows that more than 70,000 residential electric accounts in Iowa were past due as of early September. Additionally, there were nearly 62,000 past-due gas accounts. The revenue losses totaled more than $16.7 million, the report shows.

Chad Coon, Water Works general manager, said the utility hears from people who lost their jobs or whose income was otherwise impacted by COVID-19. He said they are shutting off water at up to 20 homes per day.

The utility stopped its disconnections from March 16-Aug. 31. The company is now facing about $240,000 in revenue it hasn't been able to collect, Coon said. That compares to $120,000 at the same time last year.

Coon said Water Works did not want to advertise its halt of disconnections because the utility "didn’t want it to be taken advantage of." He heard about one customer who called, found out about the halt in disconnections and then declined to pay his bill.