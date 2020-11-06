 Skip to main content
Waterloo Regional Airport offers Chicago flights for holidays
The Waterloo Regional Airport, photographed March 27 in Waterloo.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO — Flights to and from Chicago will be available at the Waterloo Regional Airport beginning on Dec. 2, according to a Friday news release.

The flights will be offered by American Airlines, providing opportunities for Waterloo residents to travel for winter holidays. There will be daily flights to and from Chicago from Dec. 2 to Jan. 4. From Dec. 2 to Dec. 20, there will not be flights offered on Tuesdays. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, there will be flights offered every day, with some earlier times available on Thursdays and Fridays.

Chicago Flight Times

The Waterloo Regional Airport will offer Chicago flights beginning in December.

Keith Kaspari, Waterloo Regional Airport director, said the airline industry is performing at 25-30% of its normal passenger levels due to COVID-19. He asked residents to support the airport's flight schedule.

"The airline industry continues to operate in a very difficult time," Kaspari said in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most viruses and germs do not spread easily on flights because of air circulation and filtration. Crowded flights can make social distancing difficult, the CDC said, which could increase the likelihood of spreading the virus.

The CDC recommends that people wash their hands, avoid contact with people who are sick, avoid touching their faces and wear masks. American Airlines requires passengers to wear masks on flights, according to the company website.

