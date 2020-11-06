Waterloo Regional Airport offers Chicago flights for holidays

WATERLOO — Flights to and from Chicago will be available at the Waterloo Regional Airport beginning on Dec. 2, according to a Friday news release.

The flights will be offered by American Airlines, providing opportunities for Waterloo residents to travel for winter holidays. There will be daily flights to and from Chicago from Dec. 2 to Jan. 4. From Dec. 2 to Dec. 20, there will not be flights offered on Tuesdays. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, there will be flights offered every day, with some earlier times available on Thursdays and Fridays.

Keith Kaspari, Waterloo Regional Airport director, said the airline industry is performing at 25-30% of its normal passenger levels due to COVID-19. He asked residents to support the airport's flight schedule.

"The airline industry continues to operate in a very difficult time," Kaspari said in a news release.