Waterloo Regional Airport asks City Council to keep air ambulance business as tenant

WATERLOO — An air ambulance company is seeking a five-year lease to stay stationed at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
The Waterloo City Council will consider approving the lease agreement at Monday's meeting. The agreement would let the company, Air Methods Corporation, have its crew base and office near the fifth hangar at the Waterloo Regional Airport. It would sit on the west side of the airfield, according to city documents. The company can store its helicopter inside the fifth hangar's facility during bad weather.
If approved Monday, the lease would be effective beginning Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025. The company's first-year annual rent would total $2,400, paid in monthly $200 installments, according to the proposed lease. Rent will increase each year of the lease agreement by $25 per month.
The company previously leased space at the airport's passenger terminal building, city documents show. That contract expired in summer 2019. The new space near the fifth hangar will generate less revenue for the airport than the former lease, though city documents do not state by how much. The passenger terminal building included two former airline office suites.
Air Methods Corporation considered relocating to the Waverly Health Center before deciding to stay in Waterloo, according to the city.
The lease allows for three five-year extensions for lease agreements, and airport director Keith Kaspari said he hopes Air Methods Corporation becomes a long-term tenant. The current proposed lease caps rent for the company at $300 per month if it extends its agreement.
Air Methods Corporation's main office is based in Greenwood Village, Colo., documents show.
People who want to comment on agenda items can contact the City Clerk’s Office. People must register to attend virtual City Council meetings by visiting the city’s website. Residents can submit comments for meetings via email to comments@waterloo-ia.org.
Sydney's memorable stories from 2020
Sydney's most memorable stories from 2020 explore Tyson worker experiences, discrimination complaints, the city's broadband study, a planned grocery store and ballot verification concerns.
Tyson workers say they do not feel adequately protected from COVID-19 at the Waterloo plant.
Some Waterloo workers allege their employers aren’t allowing them to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.
City officials review a study about a potential city broadband utility privately, leaving out input from taxpayers whose funds would support t…
Residents wait three years to see construction begin on All-In Grocers, a store slated at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street.
Bad penmanship or changed signatures did not cost Iowa voters their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.