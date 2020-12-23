Waterloo Regional Airport asks City Council to keep air ambulance business as tenant

WATERLOO — An air ambulance company is seeking a five-year lease to stay stationed at the Waterloo Regional Airport.

The Waterloo City Council will consider approving the lease agreement at Monday's meeting. The agreement would let the company, Air Methods Corporation, have its crew base and office near the fifth hangar at the Waterloo Regional Airport. It would sit on the west side of the airfield, according to city documents. The company can store its helicopter inside the fifth hangar's facility during bad weather.

If approved Monday, the lease would be effective beginning Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025. The company's first-year annual rent would total $2,400, paid in monthly $200 installments, according to the proposed lease. Rent will increase each year of the lease agreement by $25 per month.

The company previously leased space at the airport's passenger terminal building, city documents show. That contract expired in summer 2019. The new space near the fifth hangar will generate less revenue for the airport than the former lease, though city documents do not state by how much. The passenger terminal building included two former airline office suites.

Air Methods Corporation considered relocating to the Waverly Health Center before deciding to stay in Waterloo, according to the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}