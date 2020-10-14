Waterloo receives $3.4 million to address lead paint in low-income homes

WATERLOO — The city is receiving nearly $3.4 million in federal funds to address lead paint and safety hazards in low-income homes.

The award will be presented by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at a Thursday morning ceremony at City Hall, according to a news release. City officials, medical workers and social service providers will use the money to address lead issues in more than 100 housing units.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The news release said the efforts will provide “safer homes for low and very low-income families with children.” Children can be poisoned by chewing lead surfaces, eating paint chips or breathing in lead dust, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says lead exposure can lead to brain damage, slowed development and learning problems, among other effects.