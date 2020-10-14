 Skip to main content
Waterloo receives $3.4 million to address lead paint in low-income homes
041618bp-lead-abatement

J.R. Wolff removes an old window from a home at 724 Reber Ave. in Waterloo in 2018. The home was part of a lead paint abatement project using a federal grant through the Waterloo Community Development Board.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO — The city is receiving nearly $3.4 million in federal funds to address lead paint and safety hazards in low-income homes.

The award will be presented by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at a Thursday morning ceremony at City Hall, according to a news release. City officials, medical workers and social service providers will use the money to address lead issues in more than 100 housing units.

The news release said the efforts will provide “safer homes for low and very low-income families with children.” Children can be poisoned by chewing lead surfaces, eating paint chips or breathing in lead dust, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says lead exposure can lead to brain damage, slowed development and learning problems, among other effects.

Some of the money was given through HUD’s Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program, which aims to address lead paint hazards in owner-occupied and rental properties in urban, suburban and rural communities. Other funds were provided through Healthy Homes Supplemental funding, money that is meant to promote “safe, decent, and sanitary housing as a means for preventing disease and injury,” according to the HUD website.

