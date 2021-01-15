Waterloo police want $428K from city for capital upgrades in coming fiscal year

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police Department is hoping the city will grant $428,000 in capital improvement funds for new computer equipment, light bars on patrol cars, training center upgrades and more.
Police chief Joel Fitzgerald and Capt. Dave Mohlis presented the proposed budget for next fiscal year at a Wednesday work session with Mayor Quentin Hart, City Planning Director Noel Anderson, council members Dave Boesen and Pat Morrissey and others. The police department got $130,000 in capital improvement funds last fiscal year, according to city documents.
New computers and other tech equipment make up the largest part of the request, totaling $150,000. Another $85,000 would go toward replacing lights on top of police cars and installing new equipment inside cars, like cages and consoles.
The department is asking for $42,000 to replace Tasers.
Fitzgerald requested $30,000 to upgrade the police training facility, which he said “is in dire need of repair.” An updated facility would allow the Waterloo Police Department to host more training events.
“That’s a real need for us,” Fitzgerald said.
Video and audio devices inside police cars would cost $25,000, according to the proposed budget. Body cameras would take $20,000 in funding. Fitzgerald said the measures would advance public trust in the department.
“Citizens expect us to have things that work,” he said. “When an officer gets out of a car and gets into a police shooting, the first thing people ask is, ‘Where’s the body-worn camera footage? Where’s the in-car camera footage?’”
Another $20,000 would cover body armor costs for new hires and replace obsolete vests, Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald asked for $15,000 for crowd control equipment, such as armor to protect legs and arms. He said the recent breach of the U.S. Capitol and ongoing threats emphasize the need for the items.
The proposed budget dedicates $5,000 to police department improvements, such as upgraded shades to prevent members of the public from looking into offices. It would also include new paint and renovations to the women’s bathroom.
The other $58,500 in the request includes crash date recording equipment, weapon replacement, gas masks for the tactical team, new radar units, office equipment and furniture replacement, maintenance of the digital evidence management system, training for updated policies and remodeling for the police vehicle storage facility.
Mugshot Gallery for January 2021
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for January of 2021 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)