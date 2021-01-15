Waterloo police want $428K from city for capital upgrades in coming fiscal year

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police Department is hoping the city will grant $428,000 in capital improvement funds for new computer equipment, light bars on patrol cars, training center upgrades and more.

Police chief Joel Fitzgerald and Capt. Dave Mohlis presented the proposed budget for next fiscal year at a Wednesday work session with Mayor Quentin Hart, City Planning Director Noel Anderson, council members Dave Boesen and Pat Morrissey and others. The police department got $130,000 in capital improvement funds last fiscal year, according to city documents.

New computers and other tech equipment make up the largest part of the request, totaling $150,000. Another $85,000 would go toward replacing lights on top of police cars and installing new equipment inside cars, like cages and consoles.

The department is asking for $42,000 to replace Tasers.

Fitzgerald requested $30,000 to upgrade the police training facility, which he said “is in dire need of repair.” An updated facility would allow the Waterloo Police Department to host more training events.

“That’s a real need for us,” Fitzgerald said.