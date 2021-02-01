Waterloo Police unmarked cars to be covered by Enterprise lease agreement

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police Department will lease 23 unmarked police vehicles with Enterprise, the City Council decided Monday.
The proposal by the police department was approved on a 5-2 vote. The department plans to sell 19 existing vehicles and add 23 new vehicles from Enterprise, said Chief Joel Fitzgerald. The lease agreement allows police to switch out the unmarked vehicles — used for investigative and administrative purposes — each year for new vehicles.
The department previously said the agreement is needed to ensure the safety of its vehicles, which it described as having corrosion and rust. It said a lack of funding for replacements left unmarked cars in disrepair with “ongoing mechanical issues.”
The city expects to get revenue back from its Enterprise agreement. Each year, Enterprise resells returned vehicles at higher prices than it buys them for. Company representative Brandon Gish previously said the city would get back about $19,000 on its lease agreement after the first year.
The lease agreement could cost up to $175,000 in initial costs, according to city documents. An accounting disagreement between Fitzgerald and city Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner made payment of the lease costs unclear.
Fitzgerald said the department could cover the cost of the lease agreement with salary funds from position vacancies and CARES Act money. The pandemic relief funds will help the department offset overtime costs, Fitzgerald said. He said he anticipates the initial costs totaling about $56,000.
Weidner said vacancies can cause overtime costs to increase significantly. She said the department used 85% of its overtime funding in December, and the fiscal year ends July 1. She said the department overspent on salary costs. She needed more information about the vacancies, she said.
She worried about vehicles getting wrecked or damaged by weather, which could hurt Enterprise’s ability to make a profit on resales. That would negate the city’s revenue from the lease agreement. Fitzgerald said there is no history of vehicles being damaged by extreme weather incidents, and regardless, he said they would have to be replaced.
The new presidential administration could institute new regulations that also hurt resale values, Weidner said.
Councilman Dave Boesen said the agreement is a cost-saving measure even if the city initially loses money on the deal. The last time the city budgeted for a new investigative police vehicle was 2017, he said.
Police said the city underfunded its vehicle purchases for years, which forced the department to prioritize marked car repairs and replacements over unmarked cars.
“I still think we’re ahead based on what we budget each year for investigative vehicles, and then we end up not purchasing them because we end up needing to put that money into squads because of damage and accidents and things that happen to them,” Boesen said.
One of Weidner’s suggestions included a “trial” involving fewer vehicles in the first year.
Councilman Pat Morrissey asked to postpone a decision until Weidner could present a full financial report to the City Council. His motion did not get support from any other council members.
The lease agreement is expected to come before City Council each year before renewal, Fitzgerald said.
