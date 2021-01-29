Waterloo Police unmarked cars could get covered by Enterprise lease agreement

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police will ask City Council members Monday to approve a lease agreement for 23 of its vehicles.

The vehicles, unmarked for investigative and administrative use, were described by the department as having "ongoing mechanical issues" and being in “disrepair." The proposed lease agreement with Enterprise would allow the vehicles to be turned over periodically for replacement.

The department said newer vehicles from Enterprise would include added safety features like "modern airbag systems, back up sensors, and cameras." Of the unmarked cars, 12 are 2010 models or older, and the oldest is a 2004 model. Some vehicles have corrosion and rust, the department said.

Waterloo Police said the city "underfunded" its vehicle purchases for years, which forced the department to prioritize marked car repairs and replacements over unmarked cars.

The lease agreement could initially cost up to $175,000, according to city documents. Joel Fitzgerald, Waterloo police chief, said at a Jan. 19 work session that the department should have leftover salary funds to cover the cost. This is because Waterloo police got CARES Act funding during COVID-19 which offset overtime costs, he said.