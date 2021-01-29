Waterloo Police unmarked cars could get covered by Enterprise lease agreement

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police will ask City Council members Monday to approve a lease agreement for 23 of its vehicles.
The vehicles, unmarked for investigative and administrative use, were described by the department as having "ongoing mechanical issues" and being in “disrepair." The proposed lease agreement with Enterprise would allow the vehicles to be turned over periodically for replacement.
The department said newer vehicles from Enterprise would include added safety features like "modern airbag systems, back up sensors, and cameras." Of the unmarked cars, 12 are 2010 models or older, and the oldest is a 2004 model. Some vehicles have corrosion and rust, the department said.
Waterloo Police said the city "underfunded" its vehicle purchases for years, which forced the department to prioritize marked car repairs and replacements over unmarked cars.
The lease agreement could initially cost up to $175,000, according to city documents. Joel Fitzgerald, Waterloo police chief, said at a Jan. 19 work session that the department should have leftover salary funds to cover the cost. This is because Waterloo police got CARES Act funding during COVID-19 which offset overtime costs, he said.
Fitzgerald said he and the city's chief financial officer, Michelle Weidner, have "a difference of opinion as far as how much salary savings and how it should be quantified."
“We think we have the money to fund this program," Fitzgerald said.
Enterprise representative Brandon Gish said the city would make about $19,000 back on its lease agreement after the first year. Enterprise resells returned vehicles at higher prices than it buys them for to make the revenue.
"It's an investment in not only better vehicles and a better deal, but also future revenue," Fitzgerald said.
Gish said the city could lose out on revenue if it never repairs damaged vehicles.
As part of the proposed lease agreement, the city has the option of outsourcing car maintenance to Enterprise. No decision was made at the Jan. 19 work session.
The lease agreement was originally scheduled for consideration at the Jan. 19 City Council meeting, but was postponed for Monday's public hearing.
People interested in attending City Council via Zoom or phone call, including people who wish to comment on agenda items, can contact the city clerk's office.