Waterloo Police propose new body camera vendor, more traffic cameras to fund agreement

“When we first had this ... the reason that we implemented it was for safety purposes,” Amos said. “We looked at it from a standpoint of what intersections needed it. And now I’m hearing we’re going to basically double the amount of cameras.”

Fitzgerald said the traffic cameras and Axon technology are about safety. He said the Axon cameras are “about people not being mistreated by police officers and about officers not being mistreated by citizens.”

He said the traffic camera money currently offsets other budget items.

“This just further simplifies it,” Fitzgerald said. “I think people would rather see us use it for body-worn cameras and solutions like this than see us use it for random things.”

When officers unholster their guns or tasers, the Axon cameras can alert supervisors or dispatchers to watch the scene. Fitzgerald said the feature will allow officials to view situations in real time, questioning why force was used and giving feedback.

Axon cameras on all officers who arrive at active scenes will automatically turn on. The feature allows for multiple perspectives at an incident, Fitzgerald said. He said it prevents officers from forgetting to turn on cameras.