Waterloo police investigate house burglary

WATERLOO — Waterloo police are investigating a Friday burglary in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue, according to an incident report.
The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, the report said. The woman who lives in the home called police. No arrests were made as of early Saturday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
The woman's relationship to the burglar is unknown, according to the report. No further information was released by police officials.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!