Waterloo police arrest woman for alleged assault

WATERLOO — Waterloo police arrested a 24-year-old woman Saturday for an alleged Nov. 1 assault on one of her acquaintances, records show.
The woman, city resident Jonna Goad, was arrested on a pending charge of misdemeanor assault. She allegedly assaulted another woman, 22, at the woman's house in the 2200 block of La Porte Road. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to police records. Police said the alleged assault was reported by the victim.
Goad did not remain in Black Hawk County Jail as of Sunday, according to online records. She was previously convicted of fifth-degree theft for a December 2019 incident, court records show.
